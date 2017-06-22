Run For Shelter Traverse City Raises Money For Those Staying At Goodwill Inn

This weekend in Traverse City an annual 5K is hoping to help end local homelessness.

Run for Shelter is a 5K race fundraiser for the Goodwill Inn.

The inn is a place where those in need can find shelter, two meals a day and access to job and permanent housing resources.

The race starts at Willow Hill Elementary in Traverse City Saturday morning at nine.

So far 144 people have registered which covers more than 384 nights at the Goodwill Inn.

The need is great and they're hoping more will come to celebrate getting one step closer to ending homelessness.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan’s Housing Program Manager Ty Curtis says, “The fact that you can register and go do a Saturday morning run just like you might do anyway, but also have an impact on somebody's life and help them find permanent housing and hopefully never experience homelessness again is awesome.”

