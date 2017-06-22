Woman Thrown From Car, Dies After Crash in Oceana Co.

A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County.

MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.

Amber Prowant of Mears was thrown from her car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The other driver, an Arizona man was transported to a hospital in Fremont where he received treatment and was released.

The crash is being investigated.

Police say it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.