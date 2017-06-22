Lightning Starts Fire, Blows Out Windows of Clare Co. Homes

Thursday was an exciting day for Northwestern Michigan College after state legislatures approved funding for their multi-million dollar project.
Two bolts of lightning struck two different Clare County homes, leaving behind destruction.
This weekend in Traverse City an annual 5K is hoping to help end local homelessness.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
Around 1,000 people lost power in around Clare County Thursday morning.
Stroke can cause lifelong problems for patients who survive. Now there's a new way to help doctors find the cause of certain strokes, and hopefully prevent another one from happening.
Northern Michigan’s News Leader has crews across the area as storms develop.
Fishing events that recognize veterans from every war are popular across the country. One event in Ludington is about to kick off for the third year.
Thursday was the last time Clare County Sheriff John Wilson will have to sit in this chair and be hooked up to IVs.
Applause, flames and a mortgage. The Traverse Area District Library celebrated a milestone.
Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.
In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award.
Wexford County deputies say they arrested a suspected drunk driver after they tried to run away on foot.
* Scattered Showers & Storms This Evening (Could Be Strong Maybe Severe In The Lower Peninsula) * Quieter Friday Afternoon * A Cooler Weekend ---------------------------- This evening: Scattered showers and storms will begin moving in and some of these storms could be on the strong and possibly severe side. The main window for these stronger storms will be 8/9 pm and into the overnight hours. They will be mainly South of Traverse City. Main threats with these storms...
Cherry Capital Airport is assuring passengers they're not in danger after Wednesday’s attack in Flint.
We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.
A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.
