Hook & Hunting: Fish On For Freedom

Fishing events that recognize veterans from every war are popular across the country.

One event in Ludington is about to kick off for the third year.

Friday, veterans will go out and take part in Fish on for Freedom.

It's a chance for veterans to reel in some fish and interact with one another.

Those who put together this year's event say it's all for those who served our country.

"For a lot of the guys, that's it for them. You know, it's them seeing people come out to appreciate what they've done and they get thanks. Sometimes it's the first thanks they've gotten for their service. But it's not about the fish at that point, it's just the welcome and for us to show how much we appreciate what they've done for us," said Brad Hackert, Fish on for Freedom president.

