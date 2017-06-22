Clare County Sheriff John Wilson Completes Last Chemo Treatment

Thursday was the last time Clare County Sheriff John Wilson will have to sit in this chair and be hooked up to IVs.

He just completed his last chemo therapy.

Since March, he has been going to both U of M hospital in Ann Arbor, and Covenant Cancer Center in Saginaw for chemo therapy treatment.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Wilson found out he was cancer free!

Thursday was his sixth and final chemo treatment.

It’s been a long road, leaving work, not being around people, and dealing with side effects from the treatments.

Despite knowing he may not feel well after Thursday's treatment, it’s a day he's been excited for, for a long time.

“I am really excited to get this over with and I’ll say I didn't look forward to coming to get my last chemo because I know the side effects, but this is my last one and I’m excited for it because once I get through this next week, it's all uphill and feeling a lot better,” says Wilson.

In a couple of weeks, we will have a special report as Sheriff Wilson returns to law enforcement, full time.