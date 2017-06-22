Traverse Area District Library Celebrates Paying Off Mortgage By Burning Paperwork

Applause, flames and a mortgage.

The Traverse Area District Library celebrated a milestone.

That's because the library just paid off its mortgage, and to commemorate the day workers burned the paperwork.

Don't worry, it's just a copy.

It all started in 1996 when voters approved a 20 year millage to build the library.

As of May 1, it's all been paid off.

The Traverse Area District Library marked the occasion on its front lawn Thursday afternoon.

With the payments behind them, workers are excited for the next 20 years.

“It symbolizes the dedication and hard work and the taxpayers’ input into this wonderful building here. A library in a community is more than just a place for books, it's a gathering place for the community,” said Gail Parsons, library director.

The library opened in 1999.

It now serves more than half a million people per year.