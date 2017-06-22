Wexford Co. Sheriff's Office Warns Public About Person Impersona - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Wexford Co. Sheriff's Office Warns Public About Person Impersonating Officer in Phone Scam

A scam warning from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's department says someone is pretending to be an officer from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.

The person is demanding people pay bonds, by phone.

The department says warrants are never taken care of over the phone.