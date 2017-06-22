Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Crimes in Le - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Crimes in Leelanau County

A man is headed to federal prison for sex crimes involving children in Northern Michigan.

Jon Brenner was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for aggravated sexual abuse.

The sexual assault occurred on lands held in trust for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in Leelanau County.

Brenner was arrested last June and pleaded guilty back in November.