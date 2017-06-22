Investigators: Officer Stabbed at Flint Airport Doing Well in Hospital

Applause, flames and a mortgage. The Traverse Area District Library celebrated a milestone.
Applause, flames and a mortgage. The Traverse Area District Library celebrated a milestone.
Thursday was the last time Clare County Sheriff John Wilson will have to sit in this chair and be hooked up to IVs.
Thursday was the last time Clare County Sheriff John Wilson will have to sit in this chair and be hooked up to IVs.
Flint investigators say an officer stabbed in an act of terrorism is doing well in the hospital.
Flint investigators say an officer stabbed in an act of terrorism is doing well in the hospital.
School's out for summer, and for many kids that already means complaints of having nothing to do.
School's out for summer, and for many kids that already means complaints of having nothing to do.
A scam warning from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's department says someone is pretending to be an officer from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
A scam warning from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's department says someone is pretending to be an officer from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
A man is headed to federal prison for sex crimes involving children in Northern Michigan.
A man is headed to federal prison for sex crimes involving children in Northern Michigan.
Republican Senate leaders are making another go at health care reform.
Republican Senate leaders are making another go at health care reform.
President Donald Trump is now saying he did not make recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.
President Donald Trump is now saying he did not make recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.
Girl Scouts are expanding their skill set. The Girl Scouts are teaming up with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks to introduce a series of 18 cybersecurity badges for girls.
Girl Scouts are expanding their skill set. The Girl Scouts are teaming up with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks to introduce a series of 18 cybersecurity badges for girls.
Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.
The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.
In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport.
In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award.
It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award.
Wexford County deputies say they arrested a suspected drunk driver after they tried to run away on foot.
Wexford County deputies say they arrested a suspected drunk driver after they tried to run away on foot.
* Scattered Showers & Storms This Evening (Could Be Strong Maybe Severe In The Lower Peninsula) * Quieter Friday Afternoon * A Cooler Weekend ---------------------------- This evening: Scattered showers and storms will begin moving in and some of these storms could be on the strong and possibly severe side. The main window for these stronger storms will be 8/9 pm and into the overnight hours. They will be mainly South of Traverse City. Main threats with these storms...
* Scattered Showers & Storms This Evening (Could Be Strong Maybe Severe In The Lower Peninsula) * Quieter Friday Afternoon * A Cooler Weekend ---------------------------- This evening: Scattered showers and storms will begin moving in and some of these storms could be on the strong and possibly severe side. The main window for these stronger storms will be 8/9 pm and into the overnight hours. They will be mainly South of Traverse City. Main threats with these storms...
Cherry Capital Airport is assuring passengers they're not in danger after Wednesday’s attack in Flint.
Cherry Capital Airport is assuring passengers they're not in danger after Wednesday’s attack in Flint.
We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.
We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.
A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.
A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.