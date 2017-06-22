Investigators: Officer Stabbed at Flint Airport Doing Well in Hospital

Flint investigators say an officer stabbed in an act of terrorism is doing well in the hospital.

The victim, Jeff Neville is a retired lieutenant from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and works at the Bishop International Airport.

Investigators said Neville was attacked from behind Wednesday morning and stabbed in the neck.

The FBI says the suspect, Amor Ftouhi, acted alone.

Ftouhi has been charged with committing an act of violence at an airport.