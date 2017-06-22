President Trump Now Says He Didn't Record Conversations With Jam - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump Now Says He Didn't Record Conversations With James Comey

President Donald Trump is now saying he did not make recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

President Trump sent two tweets Thursday stating he doesn’t have any recordings.

The statement ended speculation kick-started by the president himself in a tweet on May 12 about whether he recorded conversations in the Oval Office.

The White House briefing Thursday was held off camera.     

Comey, who President Trump fired last month, said he had hoped there were recordings of their conversations.