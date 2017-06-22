President Trump Now Says He Didn't Record Conversations With James Comey

President Donald Trump is now saying he did not make recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

President Trump sent two tweets Thursday stating he doesn’t have any recordings.

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

The statement ended speculation kick-started by the president himself in a tweet on May 12 about whether he recorded conversations in the Oval Office.

The White House briefing Thursday was held off camera.

Comey, who President Trump fired last month, said he had hoped there were recordings of their conversations.