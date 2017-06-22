Sights and Sounds: Vanderbilt Yoga Retreat Center

Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.
In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award.
Wexford County deputies say they arrested a suspected drunk driver after they tried to run away on foot.
* Scattered Showers & Storms This Evening (Could Be Strong Maybe Severe In The Lower Peninsula) * Quieter Friday Afternoon * A Cooler Weekend ---------------------------- This evening: Scattered showers and storms will begin moving in and some of these storms could be on the strong and possibly severe side. The main window for these stronger storms will be 8/9 pm and into the overnight hours. They will be mainly South of Traverse City. Main threats with these storms...
Cherry Capital Airport is assuring passengers they're not in danger after Wednesday’s attack in Flint.
We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.
A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.
