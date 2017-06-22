Girl Scouts Teaming Up With Cybersecurity Firm to Introduce New Badges

Girl Scouts are expanding their skill set.

The Girl Scouts are teaming up with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks to introduce a series of 18 cybersecurity badges for girls.

The badges will be available starting in September of next year.

The aim is to help girls learn to protect themselves in the online world, as well as find out about career opportunities in cybersecurity and information technology.

Women make up just 11 percent of the current cybersecurity workforce.