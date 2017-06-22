MedWatch: Cryptogenic Stroke

Thursday was an exciting day for Northwestern Michigan College after state legislatures approved funding for their multi-million dollar project.
Thursday was an exciting day for Northwestern Michigan College after state legislatures approved funding for their multi-million dollar project.
Two bolts of lightning struck two different Clare County homes, leaving behind destruction.
Two bolts of lightning struck two different Clare County homes, leaving behind destruction.
This weekend in Traverse City an annual 5K is hoping to help end local homelessness.
This weekend in Traverse City an annual 5K is hoping to help end local homelessness.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
Around 1,000 people lost power in around Clare County Thursday morning.
Around 1,000 people lost power in around Clare County Thursday morning.
Stroke can cause lifelong problems for patients who survive. Now there's a new way to help doctors find the cause of certain strokes, and hopefully prevent another one from happening.
Stroke can cause lifelong problems for patients who survive. Now there's a new way to help doctors find the cause of certain strokes, and hopefully prevent another one from happening.
Northern Michigan’s News Leader has crews across the area as storms develop.
Northern Michigan’s News Leader has crews across the area as storms develop.
Fishing events that recognize veterans from every war are popular across the country. One event in Ludington is about to kick off for the third year.
Fishing events that recognize veterans from every war are popular across the country. One event in Ludington is about to kick off for the third year.
Thursday was the last time Clare County Sheriff John Wilson will have to sit in this chair and be hooked up to IVs.
Thursday was the last time Clare County Sheriff John Wilson will have to sit in this chair and be hooked up to IVs.
Applause, flames and a mortgage. The Traverse Area District Library celebrated a milestone.
Applause, flames and a mortgage. The Traverse Area District Library celebrated a milestone.