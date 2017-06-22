Republican Senate Leaders Expected To Reveal Health Care Bill to Repeal, Replace ACA

Republican Senate leaders are making another go at health care reform.

They’re expected to reveal their version of the bill that will repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The bill is expected to be put to a vote next week.

It has already been heavily criticized for being written in secret.

The 200 page bill eliminates the individual mandate that requires people to buy health insurance of pay a penalty.

The plan also removes taxes put in place by the Affordable Care Act.

The Senate bill won’t cut Medicaid as quickly as the House version, and it keeps more protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

The bill is called a “discussion draft” because they can continue to make changes to it in order to get the 51 votes needed to pass.

Getting the required number of votes will be tough as some moderates oppose the Medicaid cuts, and conservatives oppose the subsidies which help people buy insurance.

According to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, 90 percent of the Affordable Care Act subsidies remained in the House bill and they’ve been adding to them.

The Senate majority leader wants a vote on the Senate bill before July 4.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has yet to release its score show how much the Senate plan will cost and what kind of impact it will have.