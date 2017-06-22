Wexford Co. Deputies Arrest Suspect Drunk Driver After Short Foot Chase

Wexford County deputies say they arrested a suspected drunk driver after they tried to run away on foot.

Deputies say the driver was pulled over on suspicion of being intoxicated on North Mitchell Street and Harris Street.

After police went through a field sobriety test, the person ran.

They were arrested shortly after.

The suspect is now charged with OWI third offense and three counts of felony resisting arrest.

They have yet to be arraigned.