Wexford Co. Deputies Arrest Suspect Drunk Driver After Short Foot Chase

Wexford County deputies say they arrested a suspected drunk driver after they tried to run away on foot.
Hundreds of thousands of infant car seats are being recalled over choking concerns.
Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
Falmouth's Maple Leaf Farm is known for their goats, soaps, and honey. However, this summer the farm is adding something exciting, a creamery!
Two couples...raising awareness and bringing in more support for the Cherryland Humane Society.
We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.
Traverse City students are strapping on their thinking caps and putting their imaginations to the ultimate test this week.
Counterintelligence officials are now saying Russia’s possible hacking into the 2016 election went much deeper than previously thought.
A massive tropical storm made landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast Thursday morning.
"Where's Waldo?" You probably remember the well-known kid’s book. And for the fifth summer in a row - Waldo is coming to life here in Northern Michigan!
The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.
In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport.
It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
Cherry Capital Airport is assuring passengers they're not in danger after Wednesday’s attack in Flint.
A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.
Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.
We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.
Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.
