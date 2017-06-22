Britax Recalls Car Seats Over Choking Concerns - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Britax Recalls Car Seats Over Choking Concerns

Hundreds of thousands of infant car seats are being recalled over choking concerns.

Car seat manufacturer Britax is recalling 207,000 of its B-Safe car seats after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a report stating the chest clips could pose a choking hazard if they break.

The company says it will contact owners and give them free replacement clips.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

