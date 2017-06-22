US Officials: Russia Targeted Voter Registration Before 2016 Election

Counterintelligence officials are now saying Russia’s possible hacking into the 2016 election went much deeper than previously thought.

The House and Senate panels heard more details about the cyber hacking Wednesday and pressed current and former government officials about how to prevent it from happening again.

Homeland Security officials told the House Intelligence Committee that the Russians appeared to have targeted voter registration data before the election.

However, they said there's no evidence that any votes were actually changed.

Lawmakers are being warned that Russia is likely to do it again.

In addition to the hacking, lawmakers are also investigating whether there was any collusion between President Trump's associates and Russian officials.