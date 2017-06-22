Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall In Louisiana

A massive tropical storm made landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast Thursday morning.

Millions of residents have are already been getting hammered by heavy rain and flooding.

Tropical storm Cindy touched down Thursday morning in southwestern Louisiana, bringing rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes.

Cindy is also being blamed for the death of a 10-year-old boy in Alabama, who was struck by a several-hundred pound log being carried by the storm.

Cindy is the biggest storm of the Atlantic hurricane season so far, with some areas expected to receive up to a foot of rain.

The governors of Louisiana and Mississippi have both issued a State of Emergency.