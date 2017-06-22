MTM On The Road: Falmouth's Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery

Falmouth's Maple Leaf Farm is known for their goats, soaps, and honey. However, this summer the farm is adding something exciting, a creamery! Maple Leaf Farm is now Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery and they're excited to be offering a wide variety of fresh goat cheese in their new store. To celebrate all of the new additions at the farm they're having an open house this Saturday where you yourself can come see how all the farm to table food is made and buy some fresh goodies for yourself! This morning our On The Road team is giving us a sneak peak of the farms newest additions. From feeding their baby goats to cutting up cheese in the creamery, they're showing us the all-natural process behind Maple Leaf Farm and Creameries foods.