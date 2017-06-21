Traverse City Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty, Abusing Cat

In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty.

Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport.

There they found a cat very sick and wrapped in duct tape, it has since died.

Back in April, Mykhaylo Narolskyy pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

But Wednesday, that changed when he pleaded guilty.

He has yet to be sentenced.