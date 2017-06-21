Open House At Cherryland Humane Society Brings Awareness, Support

“They're wonderful angels to the shelter,” said Heidi Yates, executive director for the Cherryland Humane Society.

Two couples are raising awareness and bringing in more support for the Cherryland Humane Society.

The Smith's and Young's work to raise money and support for the humane society.

Wednesday was a chance to showcase the facility, all of the animals there, and what the staff and volunteers do on a daily basis.

The event was hosted by the two couples and they say they had a great turn out for the first time event.

They think it’s important for people to know everything that goes into running the shelter.

“I think we're all animal lovers number one and I think that's the driving force. We wanted the community to be exposed to what the humane society is doing for the community and what they're doing for the animals,” said Dudley Smith.

The humane society hopes to have more events like this in the future.