Open House At Cherryland Humane Society Brings Awareness, Support

Two couples...raising awareness and bringing in more support for the Cherryland Humane Society.
A Northern Michigan family is sharing their own experiences with battling dementia. June is Alzheimer's And Brain Awareness Month.
In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport.
Cherry Capital Airport is assuring passengers they're not in danger after Wednesday’s attack in Flint.
Wednesday morning the village of Kalkaska woke up to graffiti scribbled across public and private property.
It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award.
The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.
A growing Cadillac industry now has the green-light to grow even more with the help of a massive tax abatement.
A program in Traverse City is helping seniors get the nutrition they need to stay healthy.
It was a bustling business almost 100 years ago before burning down, leaving a heap of debris behind.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.
A political banner and controversial posts on social media have the Kalkaska Village President under fire.
Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.
Twenty five thousand, five hundred and 50 days.
Cherry Capital Airport is assuring passengers they're not in danger after Wednesday’s attack in Flint.
Kalkaska Public Safety and the sheriff's office are looking into multiple vandalism reports.
