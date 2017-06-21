Alanson Family Shares Struggle With Dimentia

A Northern Michigan family is sharing their own experiences with battling dementia.

June is Alzheimer's And Brain Awareness Month.

A couple from Alanson is wearing purple to raise awareness for a struggle that hits close to home.

"We went out on a date and it was a terrible date," said Jack George.

For Susan and Jack George, it may not have been love at first sight 28 years ago, but the pair quickly became inseparable.

"We were thinking he would work until he was 70 I'd work until he was 65 and we would do fun things and retire.

The couple had their lives planned out until nearly a year ago when jack found out he had dimentia.

"I've had to give up my job. So I refer to my life now as a sandbox I'm kind of like a little kid now again. I can't just get up and decide to go to Mount Pleasant for lunch," Jack said.

Now their lives are full of making adjustments.

"We want to go to a Tigers game and that will take some planning. Jack doesn't think I know how to drive now that he can't drive so we have to use silly putty in the car," Susan said.

Even though the George's put on a brave face, feelings of isolation still creep in.

"This is a lonely disease. People start to drift away because they don't understand he can't take the noise it has to be quiet so your friends start to drift away," Susan said.

Now Jack and Susan rely on caseworkers from all over the U.S. 24/7.

"It's just wonderful to have people who are caring and helpful they are the lifeline they become your friends," she said.

And Jack already helps with research for a cure.

"I've got grand kids I don't want to have them potentially suffer through something like this," he said.

While Susan stands firmly

"I don't want him to feel alone. Because he's not. I'm here no matter what," she said.