Kalkaska Community Looks For Answers After Village-Wide Vandalism

Wednesday morning the village of Kalkaska woke up to graffiti scribbled across public and private property.

The sheriff's office says they got the first call before 7 a.m. about vandalism at the high school, nearby traffic signs and a church sign.

But the graffiti complaints quickly started adding up.

9&10’s Megan Woods spoke to victims about the damage.

“This isn't the first time we've seen things like this happen but this is the highest extent.”

It wasn't until this morning Shawn Martindale realized her garage was marked with vandalism. Then she found out she was one of many victims. “When I got the phone call about my garage they said well I went to the post office and it's there too and that was disturbing, I was disgusted, I was mad because why are people roaming the streets that late at night that have no kind of respect for doing things like that.”

Calvary Baptist Church’s new sign was vandalized and has only been up since last fall. Church member Judy Kammeraad says, “The sign is quite expensive, we can clean the concrete quite well on our own, but to clean the main part of the sign is nearly impossible the sign company says it's most likely permanently damaged.”

The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office and Kalkaska Public Safety are doing all they can to find who's responsible, for the sake of the victims and the community.

Sheriff Patrick Whiteford says, “It looks horrible in our community. We've got a clean community, we're a small town and we want to keep it that way. To deface any property whether it's private or public property with profanity and racial slurs is just inappropriate and not what we want people to think of our community here in Kalkaska.”

In the meantime the community is trying to come together.

Kammeraad says, “People started coming into the church and coming in and saying hey we seen what happened we would love to help you is there anything we can do to help clean the sign.” Volunteers will be cleaning off the sign Wednesday night and plan to clear off whatever is left at the high school too.

If you have any information on the vandalism call Kalkaska Dispatch at 231-258-3350.