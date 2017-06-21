Baldwin Community Reacts To GEO Prison Closing Again

The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.
A growing Cadillac industry now has the green-light to grow even more with the help of a massive tax abatement.
It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award.
A program in Traverse City is helping seniors get the nutrition they need to stay healthy.
It was a bustling business almost 100 years ago before burning down, leaving a heap of debris behind.
Twenty five thousand, five hundred and 50 days.
Terror or not, the attack leaves travelers across the country on edge, including smaller airports like here in Northern Michigan.
A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.
Comstock Park Fire Chief Ed Switalksi died on duty last week. His funeral will include more than 200 firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles.
Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.
A political banner and controversial posts on social media have the Kalkaska Village President under fire.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
“There was a gentleman out there just covered in blood.”
Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
Kalkaska Public Safety and the sheriff's office are looking into multiple vandalism reports.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
Traverse City police needs help identifying two people wanted for questioning concerning a burglary.
