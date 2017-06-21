Cadillac City Council Grants Tax Abatement To Expanding Industry

A growing Cadillac industry now has the green-light to grow even more with the help of a massive tax abatement.

It started with a request from Cadillac-based Piranha Hose Products.

Tuesday night, the Cadillac City Council granted them a $5.1 million tax abatement.

Piranha Hose Products plans to build a 65,000 square-foot expansion to their existing facility.

The production manager says they will now be able to add 20 jobs.

It will also save them $500,000 in tax payments over the next 12 years.

The mayor of Cadillac says it's a sign of the city's economic progress.

"I think it is a tremendous testament,” says Carla Filkins, Cadillac City Mayor. “This company is a company that's local but they are an international company. They could have chosen to go anywhere with this expansion and they chose Cadillac."

The company says the expansion will focus on producing more high pressure plastic hose, sewer cleaning equipment and paint sprayers.