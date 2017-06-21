Cadillac Orthodontist, War Veteran Surprised With Prestigious Military Award

It’s recognition well-deserved.

That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award.

The State of Michigan Bureau of Military Affairs awarded Dr. Roger Bandeen of Cadillac with the Legion of Merit today.

Bandeen, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, fighter pilot and Vietnam War veteran, donated his land to turn it into the site of the future Cadillac Veteran's Park.

The National Guard says Roger is an example of a veteran continuing to serve.

Lt. Col. Brian Burrell of the 246th Transportation Battalion presented the award.

"In my 28 years of service, whether you are a current member, a retiree or someone who has just done a couple years, Roger has went above and beyond that,” Lt. Col. Burrell says. “He's done his duty and he is still giving back to the community in the present state and that's critical."

Dr. Bandeen also received a letter of recognition from Congressman John Moolenaar.

While he respectfully declined an interview, Dr. Bandeen says he is honored and will continue helping veterans.