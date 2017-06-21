Cherry Capital Airport: No Specific Threats After Stabbing at Flint Airport

Terror or not, the attack leaves travelers across the country on edge, including smaller airports like here in Northern Michigan.

The airport director here doesn't want passengers to be worried after this morning's incident in Flint.

As of now, the TSA alerted airports that there was an incident at Flint's airport.

But other airports like Cherry Capital are not stepping up security yet, because there are no specific threats.

They are ready to respond depending on updates from the TSA.

And we will tell you about any security changes if they happen.