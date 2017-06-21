Line 5 Report Showing Spill Effects Thrown Out Due to Conflict of Interest

A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.

Michigan terminated a contract with Det Norske Veritas, the firm that created the report.

It’s is a risk analysis on Line 5 run by Enbridge.

It’s no longer being used because the employee who worked on it had worked on another project for Enbridge.

The state says that's a conflict of interest.

Enbridge released a statement saying they're disappointed by the developments,

but support the state's actions to throw out the contract.

Another firm prepared an alternative risk analysis, which is expected to be delivered to the state by July.