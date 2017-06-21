Detroit Protesters Gather Over Iraqi-American Immigrant Deportat - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Detroit Protesters Gather Over Iraqi-American Immigrant Deportation

Posted: Updated:

Protesters gathered in Detroit this afternoon over a hearing deciding the fate of more than a hundred Iraqi-Americans facing deportation.

Immigration and customs enforcement says the majority of those detained have been convicted of serious felonies.

Supporters say most of the offenses are from decades ago, and the individuals have served their time.

The ACLU says many are Chaldean Christians and would be tortured if sent back to Iraq. 