Hundreds to Gather for Comstock Park Fire Chief's Funeral

Hundreds to Gather for Comstock Park Fire Chief's Funeral

Comstock Park Fire Chief Ed Switalski died on duty last week.

His funeral will include more than 200 firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles.

Before serving Comstock Park, Switalski worked for a fire district outside of Chicago for 34 years.

Firefighters from all over the state—and—Illinois will attend his funeral.

It will be held at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.         