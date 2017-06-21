Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge To Close During Annual Bridge Walk

The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will close during the 31st Annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade.

On June 24, the bridge will close to vehicle traffic at 9:30 a.m. and will reopen at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Scaffolding is in place for an ongoing Canadian arch painting project, and a portion of the bridge is currently down to one lane.

