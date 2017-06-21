Best of the Class 2017!

Michigan’s brightest graduating seniors were gathered at Evergreen Resort in Cadillac on June 13 for a luncheon held in their honor. 9&10 News, Fox 32, and Mercantile Bank were proud sponsors of this wonderful event! Bringing together families, businesses and students all in celebration of academic excellence!
We had the honor of recording the Best of the Class participants during their big day.
To view the commercials, click below.
Best of the Class, Commercial One features:
Elizabeth Slivka
Elisabeth Kurkowski
Kiara Cushway
Caitlin Lane
Sophie McConkey
Brenden Graham
Glen Bredin
Morgan Jeffrey
Hope Arrington
Lukila Witthoeft
Best of the Class, Commercial Two features:
Sarah Gentry
Brian Price
Kylie Sikkema
Cameron Livingston
Garrett Pinson
Lauren Church
Capriana Calvachi
Julia Pickard
Best of the Class, Commercial Three features:
Megan McCormick
Clay Jaskowski
Nathan Horsley
Brigette Pollaski
John Schaefer
Bailee Stirn
Samuel Bailey
Jacob Bieri-Brintnall
Gabriel Becker
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Heritage Broadcasting. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.