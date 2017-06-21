Traverse City Police Looking for Two People Wanted for Questioni - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Police Looking for Two People Wanted for Questioning

Traverse City police needs help identifying two people wanted for questioning concerning a burglary.

The burglary happened sometime Monday morning between 3:15 and 4 in at Plante Moran on Front Street in Traverse City.

It's unclear why police want to question the two individuals. 

If you know who they are contact Detective Markoski of the Traverse City Police Department Detective Bureau at (231) 995-5154.