Northern Michigan in Focus: Awakon Park in Onaway

A program in Traverse City is helping seniors get the nutrition they need to stay healthy.
Twenty five thousand, five hundred and 50 days.
Terror or not, the attack leaves travelers across the country on edge, including smaller airports like here in Northern Michigan.
A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.
Comstock Park Fire Chief Ed Switalksi died on duty last week. His funeral will include more than 200 firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles.
Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.
Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.
Protesters gathered in Detroit this afternoon over a hearing deciding the fate of more than a hundred Iraqi-Americans facing deportation. I
The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will close during the 31st Annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade.
Traverse City police needs help identifying two people wanted for questioning concerning a burglary.
A political banner and controversial posts on social media have the Kalkaska Village President under fire.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.
“There was a gentleman out there just covered in blood.”
Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
Kalkaska Public Safety and the sheriff's office are looking into multiple vandalism reports.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
In this update, we can show you the man charged after a police standoff in Antrim County.
