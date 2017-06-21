Healthy Living: Blood Biopsies

Organ transplant patients can wait up to seven years for a matching donor.

Even then, the ten year survival rate is only about 57 percent with some transplants.

Now, scientists are diagnosing problems much earlier through a blood biopsy.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us in Healthy Living, this simple blood test provides critical information to extend the patients' lives.

More than 30,000 transplant surgeries are performed each year in the U.S.

The Penn doctors say the early detection by blood biopsy could enable doctors to keep transplant recipients healthier, if further studies back up this approach.