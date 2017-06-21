Manton Man Sentenced to Prison for Stalking

A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.

The Wexford County prosecutor says the stalking investigation started back in March in Liberty Township.

Benjamin Stott pleaded no contest to aggravated stalking a month later.

He was sentenced to at least 16 months in prison.

The prosecutor says at one point the victim found an empty shell casing in her car with Stott walking nearby.