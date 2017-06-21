Kalkaska Police Investigating Vandalism to School, Church, Post Office

Kalkaska Public Safety and the sheriff's office are looking into multiple vandalism reports.

They need help finding who is to blame for spraying graffiti in at least three different locations.

Kalkaska High School, the Village Post Office and Calvary Baptist Church were sprayed with graffiti. Some is too vulgar to show.

The church tells us this sign was put up less than a year ago and costs thousands of dollars because of the material it's made of.

More details are on their way as 9&10 News learns more about the damage done not only to these properties, but to the community itself.