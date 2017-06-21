Prince Philip Hospitalized With Infection

Britain's Prince Philip is in the hospital.

Buckingham Palace says the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Monday night to treat an infection.

It's unclear how long the prince will be there.

As a result, he will not attend Tuesday's formal opening of The British Parliament, where the queen is expected to address lawmakers. Prince Charles will accompany his mother for the opening.

Prince Philip's hospitalization comes more than a month after the prince announced he would step down from public engagements later this year.