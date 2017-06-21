UPDATE: Flint Airport Reopens; FBI Investigating Terrorism as Possible Motive

Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.

The FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive after a police officer was stabbed in the neck.

Airport police officer Lieutenant Jeff Neville was stabbed in the neck Wednesday morning.

We've learned his condition has been upgraded from critical to stable.

The airport was evacuated shortly after the attack, but has since reopened.

A suspect was arrested, but police have not released a name.

The FBI believes he acted alone in the attack.

Investigators are now reviewing witness reports that the suspect said "God is great" in Arabic during the stabbing.

The FBI released a statement about the stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

“This morning, law enforcement officers from a number of organizations including the FBI’s office in Flint, Mich., responded to Flint’s Bishop International Airport after receiving the report of a stabbing of an airport police officer who is presently considered to be in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at the airport and is currently being questioned by law enforcement officers.

The FBI, with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, is jointly investigating this incident to determine the nature and motive for the attack. We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism.

Based on the information that we have at this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident. We currently have no specific, credible information that there is a threat to the Flint community.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the FBI’s Detroit Field Office at 313-965-2323 or at tips.fbi.gov.”

