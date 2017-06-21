DEVELOPING: Flint Airport Evacuated; Police Officer Stabbed

Bishop International Airport in Flint has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Officials say the officer is in critical condition.

The airport posted on Facebook that an officer was injured, but released no other details about what happened.

According to the Facebook post, passengers are safe and being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

Details are limited, but a witness claims to have seen the officer bleeding from the neck. The witness also says a man was detained by police and he saw a knife on the ground.

Right now, Flint City Hall is open but does have more security in place as a precaution.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you more details.