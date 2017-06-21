MI State Police Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide After Alpena Fire

On June 15 detectives from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post assisted Alpena Police Department with the execution of a search warrant relating to an investigation they were conducting at the Pokorski home in Alpena.

On June 17, Alpena County Central Dispatch received a call about heavy smoke coming from the Pokorski home.

Alpena Fire Department responded to the call and was assisted by Alpena City, East Grand Lake and Maple Ridge Fire Departments. Troopers from Michigan State Alpena Post were also called to the scene and were assisted by the Alpena Police Department and the Alpena County Sheriff’s Department.

When the fire departments arrived, they were told by another resident that Patrick and Ross Pokorski were possibly in the home, but the home was already engulfed.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but unable to rescue anyone.

The Alpena Township Fire Department’s incident commander requested that Michigan State Police fire investigator conduct an investigation with the Michigan State Police Alpena Post.

The Michigan State Police fire investigator recovered two unidentified bodies that are believed to be Patrick and Ross Pokorski.

The results of a forensic autopsy indicate that this is a possible murder/suicide.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.