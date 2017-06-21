MI State Police Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide After Alpena Fire

Bishop International Airport in Flint has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
On June 15 detectives from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post assisted Alpena Police Department with the execution of a search warrant relating to an investigation they were conducting at the Pokorski home in Alpena.
This week in Grant Me Hope we meet Zadalynn, a sweet teenage girl who has big dreams for her future and is hoping someone will reach out and offer to adopt her.
This Friday and Saturday the Cadillac Footliters are performing the famous play, "Little Shop of Horrors." The sci-fi, musical, comedy is an adaption of a 1960 film in which a nerdy scientist accidentally grows a vicious plant.
"Where's Waldo?" You probably remember the well-known kid’s book. And for the fifth summer in a row - Waldo is coming to life here in Northern Michigan!
The inland seas education association is now raising its sails to the public for the summer.
Senate Republicans are pushing forward with their new health care bill and anticipating a vote by the end of next week.
Summer is officially here! For this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday, we’re sharing a few kid-friendly drinks perfect for keeping cool and refreshed while soaking up the sunshine.
Jane’s passion for water movement, barn details and lighting arrangements in her pastel work shows her dedication and vision for how she see’s Northern Michigan beauty. Meet Jane and see her work during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts on July 21-...
Otsego Memorial Hospital is working to strengthen its relationship with Munson Healthcare.
A political banner and controversial posts on social media have the Kalkaska Village President under fire.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
“There was a gentleman out there just covered in blood.”
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
“The township board had a tough decision to make in regards to one of their larger employers.”
It’s a popular Manistee beach that's seen better days. On Monday, it was found littered with garbage.
In this update, we can show you the man charged after a police standoff in Antrim County.
Brice Crawford's family says he was jumping into the Muskegon River near Evart, having fun, when he hurt himself in shallow water. They saw he had been drinking at the time but don't kn...
Grand Traverse County deputies are ruling out foul play in a death investigation.
