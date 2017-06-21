MI State Police Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide After Alpena Co. Fire

Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.

Fire crews were called to a house Sunday morning.

When they got there, the building had already been consumed by the fire.

Inside, crews found Patrick and Ross Pokorski dead.

Two days earlier, they served a search warrant at the house as part of an investigation.

Troopers say preliminary autopsy results lead them to believe the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.