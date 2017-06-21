Inland Seas Education Association In Traverse City Raises its Sails to the Public

The Inland Seas Education Association is now raising its sails to the public for the summer.

It comes after a busy season of serving more than 120 schools.

Participants have the chance to explore the great lakes from top to bottom.

They can get up close to bugs and larvae, look under the microscope at plankton, catch feeder fish, and perform water tests.

They can even claim the title of "captain" and steer the 77-foot boat for the day.

Programs aren't limited to the day time, though.

An astronomer heads out with classes in the dark to enjoy lake-life at night.

“We have folks that we see get excited about these lakes and caring about them,” Executive Director, Fred Sitkins, said. “We know we've taken one more step in developing future stewards in taking care of it for the long haul and that's what we're all about.”

Inland seas is also hosting an open house aboard their boat "Utopia" on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

For more information on how to sign up for classes this summer -- head to http://schoolship.org.