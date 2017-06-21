GOP Health Care Bill: Senate Republicans Expect Vote Next Week

Senate Republicans are pushing forward with their new health care bill and anticipating a vote by the end of next week.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he plans to release a 'discussion draft' of the Senate GOP bill Thursday.

The bill, which has so far been kept closely under wraps, is intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

McConnell hopes to send the bill to the congressional budget office this week so it can be reviewed and put up for a vote next Thursday.

Republicans and Democrats have expressed some frustration about not having seen the bill yet but McConnell insists it will clear the Senate.

The bill needs to appeal to conservatives and moderates in order to pass.

It's not clear whether President Trump has seen the measure yet.