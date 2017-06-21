Republican Karen Handel Wins Georgia House Special Election In Most Expensive Race

Republican Karen Handel is a winner in Georgia, keeping Georgia’s sixth district congressional seat red in what has become the most expensive house race in history.

Handel beat out Democrat Jon Ossoff to fill the sixth congressional seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

The race took on national significance for what many thought would be an anti-Trump surge.

That led to $56 million spent on campaigns, nearly double the previous record.

Republicans have held the seat since 1979.