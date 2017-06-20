Local Youth Participate in Detroit Lions Football Camps

Local six through 14 year-old football players are taking to the field this week with the big leagues.

It's part of a four-day Detroit Lions Youth Fundamental Camp.

The kids learn the ins and outs of offensive and defensive playing, but it's not all physical the camp is also a character builder.

Every day they focus on five points of pride and personal goals.

Tuesday was all about nobility.

The head coach for the Detroit Lions Education Division Camp Jim Hamilton says, “You only get four days and in a mini camp two days and you wouldn't think there's a lot of development, but boy you sure see it kids will come in and want to show me their goal cards .”

This week there are fundamental camps going on in Traverse City, Gaylord and Charlevoix.

