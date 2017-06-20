Man Admits to Breaking into Lake City Woman's Home, Inappropriately Touching Her

In this update, a Northern Michigan man accused of breaking into a Lake City woman's home, crawling into bed with her and inappropriately touching her has admitted to doing so.

Scott Tombaugh pleaded no contest to third degree home invasion, and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct Monday.

In March, Missaukee County deputies say the victim was expecting her boyfriend to come home after work that night and left her door unlocked.

Tombaugh's sentencing is scheduled for next month.