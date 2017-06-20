Women Transported To Hospital Following Crash in Traverse City

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office tells us a vehicle was changing lanes when another vehicle pulled out of the VanDrie off of US 31 parking lot and the two cars collided head on.

The impact caused one of the cars to spin around in grass and into the parking lot.

Police say both drivers believe the other car pulled out in front of them.

All of the women were conscious and breathing while transported, but one of them has serious injuries.

