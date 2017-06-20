Women Transported To Hospital Following Crash in Grand Traverse County

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Local six through 14 year-old football players are taking to the field this week with the big leagues.
A political banner and controversial posts on social media have the Kalkaska Village President under fire.
As summer officially begins, the Doppler 9&10 weather garden is progressing.
It’s a popular Manistee beach that's seen better days. On Monday, it was found littered with garbage.
A place made for creating music and peace was found to be disturbed by vandals Monday. Police need your help to find who did this to the Cadillac Sound Garden.
“There was a gentleman out there just covered in blood.”
The autopsy results for Daniel Mckaye, who died following an argument early Sunday morning in Traverse City have been determined.
In this update, a Northern Michigan man accused of breaking into a Lake City woman's home, crawling into bed with her and inappropriately touching her has admitted to doing so.
Otsego Memorial Hospital is working to strengthen its relationship with Munson Healthcare.
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
Brice Crawford's family says he was jumping into the Muskegon River near Evart, having fun, when he hurt himself in shallow water. They saw he had been drinking at the time but don't kn...
Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Grand Traverse County deputies are ruling out foul play in a death investigation.
In this update, we can show you the man charged after a police standoff in Antrim County.
A dangerous intersection in Grand Traverse County, now getting a roundabout.
“I was concerned for somebody's safety.”
Cadillac police are trying to find the person who destroyed part of the city's Sound Garden.
