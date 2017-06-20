Otsego Memorial Hospital, Munson Healthcare Approve Integration Plan

Otsego Memorial Hospital is working to strengthen its relationship with Munson Healthcare.

OMH released a statement saying the two hospital boards have approved an integration plan.

OMH says through adding to its connection with Munson, it will provide the hospital access to the resources needed to realize its future goals.

The Gaylord hospital’s first affiliation with Munson began back in 2006.

OMH says by working together, the hospitals are able to reduce costs and improve quality of care.

The hospitals are entering into a due diligence phase, in which board leaders will work together to identify opportunities and outcomes.